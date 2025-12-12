Forecast Updated on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries possible into the evening hours. Highs: 34-40. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: A flurry or two early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix that quickly changes to snow. Some snow could be moderate to heavy at times as we wake up in the morning. Lows: 25-32. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a period of wintry precipitation possible in the morning hours. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon and windy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold and windy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Our active weather pattern is going to continue over the next 7 days as the jet stream sits right over the top of Delmarva and we will see several waves of energy that will push through the region. If they have any moisture at all, they will bring the chance of some rain showers and even some light snow chances…
The blast of colder air will set up the possibility of flurries for us today as another quick moving clipper swings across the region. This snow chance isn’t the biggest one, but even just some snow flurries with the timing of it being into the afternoon hours. The majority of us will not see much of anything from this system. It will be another cold day with temperatures only climbing up into the 30s for highs…well below average for this time of year which is now 51.
The weekend starts off quiet with temperatures on the colder side with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. We are starting to see more agreement for the possibility of a snow chance on Delmarva for Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. If the timing is right, it could bring us a decent snowfall…while if the phasing is late…it would just be snow showers or a period of light snow. At the moment, thoughts are the most snow will be seen closer to the I-95 corridor where they could pick up on 3 inches with some folks seeing as much as 5 inches of snow if the storm overperforms. As you move south, the totals will be lighter and lighter…where across most of the Mid-shore and for most of Delaware…we can expect to see between 1-3” of snow with even lighter amounts as you continue south and east where we are forecasting a coating to 2” of snow by the time it tapers off in the afternoon hours!
An even colder blast of Arctic air comes in to start the week with temperatures on Monday hovering around the freezing mark, but with a strong northwest wind…it will feel a whole lot colder than that. This blast of Arctic air…short lived…we bounce back into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.