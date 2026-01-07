DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear skies with calm winds. Areas of fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Calm winds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Cloudy and breezy. Showers late. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent, in the evening.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers ending in the morning. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We're going to keep things warm as we look ahead to the weekend.
With high pressure settled over the Mid-Atlantic, skies Wednesday night are going to be clear with almost no wind. Given the relatively humid air mass over the region, good radiational cooling conditions, and cold ground and waters, again we could have areas of fog developing overnight, that could be locally dense in some areas. Fog could linger into the Thursday morning commute.
Thursday starts off mostly sunny. In the wake of a dry cold front, temperatures will be a little cooler than Wednesday, rising into the mid 50s. As a frontal system approaches from the west, clouds will increase in the afternoon, starting as high clouds, and becoming thicker during the overnight.
Low pressure passes to our north on Friday. The daytime hours should be dry, with showers arriving in the evening.
With a frontal boundary not far to our north, and a secondary low developing along that front, we're expecting Saturday to see on-and-off showers, with a few rumbles of thunder possible given warm temperatures well into the 60s. However, we are not expecting strong thunderstorms.
Showers will taper off Sunday morning as sunshine and chillier temperatures return to start next week.
Breezy conditions are expected Friday through the weekend.
Although this rain will fall on a weekend, it is welcome rainfall as Delmarva has been quite dry in the past several months.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for January 14 - January 20.