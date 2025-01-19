Rain and drizzle expected for most of the area today, transitioning to a rain/snow mix across the northern half of the
area this afternoon and evening. High near 41. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
A light snow accumulation remains possible. For tonight Rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 10pm.
Low around 21. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation
of less than a half inch possible. For MLK Monday Blustery cold start to the week with a high near 27. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph,
with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tuesday into Wednesday still monitoring for a potential winter weather, while an arctic blast
remains over the area keeping temperatures in the single digits. Thursday mostly sunny highs low 30's and a chance of more winter
weather possible Friday.