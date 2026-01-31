Winter Weather Advisory in effect from January 31, 07:00 AM EST until February 1, 04:00 PM EST
Cold Weather Advisory in effect from January 31, 01:00 AM EST until February 1, 10:00 AM EST
A cold and blustery weather pattern will dominate the forecast through the weekend, with snow chances and blowing snow expected. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees and wind chill values dropping to around 1 below zero, as north winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. A slight chance of snow develops Saturday afternoon, followed by a better chance Saturday night as winds become blustery,
gusting up to nearly 40 mph. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light, with less than a half inch of accumulation possible inland and higher totals the farther east and south. Sunday snow chances and blowing snow in the morning, with northwest winds gusting over 40 mph and wind chills again falling below zero despite a high near 26 degrees. Sunday evening skies
remain mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Conditions improve early next week, with sunny skies and highs near 32 on Monday and mostly sunny, milder weather Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s. Another weak system may bring a chance of snow Wednesday into Wednesday night before dry and seasonably cold conditions return late in the week.