<For today mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast winds diminish as the evening progresses.
Sunday a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday evening slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers later, otherwise partly cloudy,
with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday showers and thunderstorms move back into the forecast
Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms
lingers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday a chance of showers,
with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon hours. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation
is 40%. Tuesday evening a chance of thunderstorms early, Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is
30%. Wednesday night a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Thursday evening, mostly cloudy skies, lows 72. Winds SSE 5-10mph.
Friday cloudy and uncomfortably humid, chance for occasional afternoon rain and a thunderstorm
High 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation 60%.