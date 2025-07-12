<For today mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast winds diminish as the evening progresses.

Sunday a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday evening slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers later, otherwise partly cloudy,

with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday showers and thunderstorms move back into the forecast

Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms

lingers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday a chance of showers,

with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon hours. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation

is 40%. Tuesday evening a chance of thunderstorms early, Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is

30%. Wednesday night a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Thursday evening, mostly cloudy skies, lows 72. Winds SSE 5-10mph.

Friday cloudy and uncomfortably humid, chance for occasional afternoon rain and a thunderstorm

High 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation 60%.

