Sunday a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday evening slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers later, otherwise partly cloudy,

with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday showers and thunderstorms move back into the forecast

Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms

lingers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday a chance of showers,

with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon hours. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation

is 40%. Tuesday evening a chance of thunderstorms early, Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is

50%. Wednesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday a chance of showers early, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering in the afternoon.

Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday evening, chance of showers late, mostly cloudy skies, lows 72.

Winds SSE 5-10mph. Chance of precipitation 30%. Friday cloudy and uncomfortably humid, chance for occasional afternoon

shower and a thunderstorm, high 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation 40%. Friday evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday a chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise

mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Recommended for you