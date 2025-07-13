Sunday a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday evening slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers later, otherwise partly cloudy,
with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday showers and thunderstorms move back into the forecast
Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms
lingers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday a chance of showers,
with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon hours. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation
is 40%. Tuesday evening a chance of thunderstorms early, Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is
50%. Wednesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday a chance of showers early, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering in the afternoon.
Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday evening, chance of showers late, mostly cloudy skies, lows 72.
Winds SSE 5-10mph. Chance of precipitation 30%. Friday cloudy and uncomfortably humid, chance for occasional afternoon
shower and a thunderstorm, high 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation 40%. Friday evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday a chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise
mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.