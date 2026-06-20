For the start of your Father's day weekend, sunny and pleasant with a high near 84, winds out of the west, with occasional gusts over 20 mph. Saturday night turns partly cloudy with a low in the mid 60s. Sunshine continues for Father's Day as temperatures climb to around 87 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy and mild Sunday evening with lows hovering the 70 degree mark. Heat and humidity increase on Monday, with highs reaching the lower 90s, and showers and thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances continue Monday night into early morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday through Thursday look excellent, featuring mostly sunny skies, warm afternoons in the mid-to-upper 80s, and comfortable nights in the 60s. By Friday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may return, but much of the day should remain partly sunny with highs near 88 degrees.
Mgrewe
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