A mostly sunny and breezy Saturday is expected across Delmarva, with afternoon highs reaching around 57 degrees. Winds out of the West between 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 30 mph at times. Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lighter winds and a low near 38 degrees. Sunday brings another mostly sunny day with highs near 60, though clouds will increase late in the day as a developing system approaches from the south. By Sunday night, showers become likely with an 80 percent chance of rain and lows holding in the lower 50s. The wet pattern continues into Monday with widespread showers and the possibility of thunderstorms after late morning. It will also turn breezy, with temperatures climbing to around 69 degrees before a strong cold front moves through. Rain may linger into Monday night before tapering off after midnight as colder air arrives, dropping temperatures to around 34 degrees. Behind the front, Tuesday turns mostly sunny but much cooler with highs only near 42 and a clear, chilly night dipping to around 24 degrees. Sunshine continues through midweek with highs in the mid-40s Wednesday and a gradual warming trend returning late in the week, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to upper 50s by Thursday and Friday.
Mgrewe
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