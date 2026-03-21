Tonight stays partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the mid-40s. For your Sunday Funday, temps climb to the mid-70s with a breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts upwards of 20 mph, making for a great end to the weekend. Clouds increase Sunday night, with a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms developing late. Those lingering showers taper off Monday and skies gradually clear, with a cooler high near 60. Colder air settles in Monday night with temperatures dropping to near freezing, as a cold moves through Delmarva, this will bring a sunny, but cooler Tuesday with highs only reaching 50 degrees. Temperatures slowly rebound through midweek, with partly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday and highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s, along with a few chances for showers returning later in the week.
Forecast March 21st, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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