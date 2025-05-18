Sunshine returns for your Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. Winds out of the West wind
10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday evening clear and cool with lows right around 60 degrees.
Monday upper level low approaches from the Midwest bringing sunshine and temps in the upper 70's
Monday evening temps dip into the lower 50's with mostly clear skies. Tuesday sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70's
Tuesday evening a chance of showers moves into the forecast after 2am, otherwise. mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday will be a wet one, with showers, throughout the day. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday evening showers continue and temps hover in the mid 50's. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday showers remain in the forecast early with temps climbing to the mid 60's. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday temps return to where they should be this time of year with mostly sunny skies, and highs near 70. Friday night clear and
cool lows 52 degrees. Sunny Saturday ahead with highs in the lower 70's.