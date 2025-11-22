Showers are expected early, with patchy fog lingering until early afternoon,
as temperatures reach a high near 57 degrees. Winds out of the north 5-10mph. Conditions clear up Saturday evening with lows around 36 degrees. Sunday arrives with sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s with similar highs and calm winds becoming westerly later in the day. Mostly clear skies continue Sunday night before another sunshine filled Monday, with temps reaching the mid-50s. Clouds build Tuesday with highs near 62 degrees, followed by an increased chance of showers Tuesday evening and continued chances of rain through Wednesday as temperatures peak in the mid-60s. Thanksgiving Day brings a return to mostly sunny skies and a high near 53, with cooler, partly cloudy conditions overnight. Friday sunshine returns with highs in the upper 40s.