Tonight, increasing clouds with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s. For your Sunday we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Humidity returns, bringing a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon Sunday and Sunday evening. Showers remain in the forecast Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s. The weather pattern turns cooler and unsettled for much of next week, with periodic chances for showers and temperatures generally in the upper 60s to low 70s daily.
Forecast September 19th, 2026
- Michael Dane
-
- Updated
Michael Dane
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