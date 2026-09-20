Mild start for your Sunday Funday with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the upper 60s, lower 70s. Temps will climb into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon, with a south wind around 5 to 10 mph. Humidity returns and so do the chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s. Monday turns cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night showers and breezy with northeast winds gusting upwards of 20 mph. By Tuesday, temperatures fall into the lower 70s, as a low stalls to our south bringing more showers and breezy northeast winds. And the cooler, wetter pattern continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs mainly in the upper 60s to around 70 daily. The good news? We should see conditions gradually improve heading toward the weekend, with more sunshine and temperatures returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

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