Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering showers, some drizzle, some mist are possible throughout the day. Otherwise, it becomes mostly cloudy by the evening. Windy. Highs: 75-80. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering showers early. Lows: 64-70. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 61-70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
We are starting off with lingering showers and a lot of drizzle across Delmarva that will keep things feeling drab and dreary to start the day. This chance of scattered showers will linger throughout the day today as this area of low pressure develops along the stationary front out in the Atlantic. Most of the day will be gray with some breaks of sunshine from time to time. Any sunshine we see will allow for some more instability showers to fire up through the evening hours. Highs today will only reach the 70s to around 80 degrees inland, with temperatures at the beach only reaching the low 70s with the wind off the Atlantic.
The chances diminish by Wednesday night and we should dry out for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures climb up into the mid 80s by the weekend and the humidity will start to go up a bit more as the wind turns more out of the south. We will increase the cloud cover on Sunday ahead of our next storm system that will bring us a chance for showers and a few storms on Monday and will linger on Tuesday with scattered showers.
This forecast is going to be shifting a lot over the coming days as there is a lot of uncertainty within the suite of models this morning as we get past the 5th day of the forecast. At this point, let’s prepare for the start of next week to be a lot like the start of the short work and school week this week. It does look like we will dry out by the middle of next week with comfortable conditions.