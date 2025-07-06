For today waking up to temps in the lower 60's, gives way to mostly sunny skies across the peninsula. Highs today in the upper 80's. Winds becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning Sunday evening chance of showers and storms moves in the forecast after 2am as a tropical low pressure
moves in along the Southeast coast. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is 20%. 
Monday unstable summertime conditions take over with showers and thunderstormsearly. Highs 88 degrees and 50% chance of precipitation. 
Monday evening showers and thunderstorms possible other wise mostly cloudy, low 76 degrees, and chance of precipitation 40%. Tuesday conditions remain unstable, highs 91 degrees, with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Tuesday evening showers and storms with lows 75 degrees.
Chance of precipitation 50%. Wednesday a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday evening chance of showers early, 
otherwise partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. 
Thursday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday evening a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.  Friday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Saturday
a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

