Tonight: Clear. Lows: 25-30° Winds: NW 8-13 mph
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. High: 49-51° Winds: W 17-22 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low: 19-23° Winds: W 18-23 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 41-43° Lows: 28-34° Winds: SW 5-9 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 43-52°
Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 43-52°
Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs: 65-67° Lows: 55-58°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Change of rain. High: 39-49° Low: 29-42°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! It was a cool and windy day across the region and as we make our way into the evening we will have to endure the wind for a few more hours before the wind subsides momentarily. Tonight sky conditions will begin to clear and the wind speeds will become light and variable after midnight. The temperatures will be falling to the low 20s.
Saturday starts the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures right around the average for this time of year. There will be a dry cold front that will pass through the region Saturday afternoon into the evening and usher in some cold air moving into Sunday. The wind will pick back up tomorrow afternoon as a dry cold front moves across the region with wind gusts forecasted to be close to 40 mph. Saturday night temperatures will be falling into the low 20s.
Sunday will be a cooler day as temperatures start in the low 20s and possibly the teens in more rural areas. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the low 40s by the afternoon. Because of the high pressure that will be in place for the next couple of days, clear skies will stick around throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday night will be slightly warmer with temperatures falling to the low 30s.
Monday will start the work week with temperatures on the warming trend. Monday morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures making their way out of the low 30s and into the mid-50s by the afternoon.
Moving into the rest of the week, Tuesday will be in the low 60s. But Tuesday evening there will be a few showers. The mid-week will hold chances of scattered showers thanks to a couple of fronts that will be around the region.
The average temperature for mid-February is 49 degrees for a high and a low of 30 degrees.