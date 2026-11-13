DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: *Freeze Warning* Any showers ending, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Cold. Highs around 50°F. Feels like low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
***Freeze Warning for the Midshore and Delaware from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday***
The storm system that brought showers to Delmarva Thursday, and much colder temperatures today, is starting to depart the area.
As we look ahead to Friday night, expect chilly temperatures that will fall to the low 30s, with isolated areas dropping to the upper 20s. Freeze Warnings are posted for the Midshore and Delaware through 9 a.m. Saturday for freezing temperatures.
High pressure slowly builds into the region this weekend, as the storm slowly departs. The pressure gradient between these two features will keep winds on the gusty side through Monday.
Saturday will see partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 50°F, and on Sunday again expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
The high pressure will dominate our weather pattern next week. As it becomes centered over the Mid-Atlantic, abundant sunshine will combine with calmer winds to allow temperatures to return to seasonable, or even perhaps warmer-than-normal levels by late week. Highs will be back into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Nov 20 - Nov 26.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.