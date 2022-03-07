Forecast updated on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Windy with rain likely, then colder by sunrise. Low 42. Wind: SW/NWE14-24 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and much cooler. High 52°. Beaches near 49°. Wind: NW 8-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with rain developing after Midnight. Low 37. Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Rain likely and quite chilly. Total rainfall of .5 to 1.0 inches likely. High 46°. Beaches 41°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will stay windy tonight with rain arriving as a strong cold front passes through Delmarva. Temps. reached the upper 70's today but will drop all the way to the low 40's by daybreak, behind the front. Skies will clear Tuesday, with a NW breeze and much cooler air holding temps. to the low 50's. Clouds will increase in the evening though, with rain by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday looks cloudy and very wet with temperatures in the mid 40's all day, as the front stalls to our south across the Carolina's. Low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring a real soaking to all of Delmarva Wednesday. Rainfall will exceed .5 inches and may exceed an inch in some areas as a low pressure system passes to our south along the stalled cold front.
In the long-range, it will turn partly sunny Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50's, but Friday looks milder with some sun and temps. Near 60 by mid-afternoon. Rain will return ahead of a cold front Friday night into early Saturday. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon with colder air returning. Sunday looks sunny but chilly with lows near 28 degrees and highs only in the mid 40's. Monday will be a little milder as temps. climb back into the upper 50's again.
The average high for today is 53 degrees with an average low of 33 degrees.