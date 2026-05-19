DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows about 70°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with mid 80s at the coast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers. Chilly. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunder. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
A heat wave continues to bake Delmarva with temperatures well into the 90s, except at the coast where a light seabreeze has kept temperatures in the much more reasonable mid 70s.
We will stay unseasonably hot on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies before a cold front sags down from the north late in the day. The front will bring with it scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the timing most likely in the evening.
A few of Wednesday evening's storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats.
The front will also bring an end to the heat wave, and an extended period of unsettled and at times, chilly weather.
Easterly winds will keep temperatures down in the 60s on Thursday and Friday, along with scattered showers. In fact, on Friday, we could struggle to see afternoon highs reach 60°F.
For the Memorial Day weekend, we are expecting the unsettled weather to continue, although we want to emphasize that the weekend won't be a washout. However, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm. Temperatures will warm up, though, into the low 70s by Saturday, and near 80°F on Memorial Day Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for May 26 - Jun 1.