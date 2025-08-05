DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty, mainly light, showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some spotty, mainly light, showers. Winds from the east at 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
As we look ahead to the rest of the week on Delmarva, the main weather headline will be cooler-than-normal temperatures before a big warm up next week.
High pressure remains to our north, with disturbed and wet weather to our south. Easterly winds will continue for much of the week ahead, which will push air from over the ocean up against the Appalachian Range, which will keep temperatures over Delmarva several degrees below normal.
Flow off the ocean, coupled with a little bit of troughing east of the Appalachians, and off the coast, will lead to a little bit of moisture feed that will be just enough to keep spotty showers in the forecast through at least Thursday. Any rain showers over Delmarva are expected to be light, and possibly not even produce measurable rainfall as guidance suggests heavier rain stays suppressed to our south and west. Effects on outdoor activities should be minimal.
High pressure to our north could nudge far enough south to clear out the skies a little bit for the weekend, but there is potential for a low pressure system to develop off the southeastern coast of the United States, which could bring some rain chances toward the beginning of next week. Guidance is in broad disagreement on how far north rain comes, so confidence is low on just how much, if any rain we see from this potential low.
Much warmer and more humid weather is expected through much of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for August 12 - August 18.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Dexter" is forecast to move east-northeast and head out to sea. It will not have any significant effects on the U.S. East Coast except to maybe enhance some large swells and rip currents along the Delmarva coast.
A disturbance along a decaying frontal boundary off the Carolina Coast has a medium, 40 percent, chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days. It may bring some rain to Delmarva late this week if it moves north.
A tropical wave off the coast of Senegal in western Africa has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the central North Atlantic. At this time it is not a direct threat to North America, but will need to be monitored.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.