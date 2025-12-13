Today
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of rain late.
Sun
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NW 6 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and N 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, subsiding to 2 ft in the afternoon.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.