Through 7 Am
NE winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Today
NE winds 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight
E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Sun
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Sun Night
SE winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Mon
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Tue
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.