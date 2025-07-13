<TodayNE winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
TonightSE winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
MonS winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon NightS winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
TueSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
Tue NightS winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WedSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
Wed NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
ThuSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
Thu NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. winds and seas higher in and near tstms.>