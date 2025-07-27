<TodayS winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TonightSW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MonNW winds 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon NightSE winds 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TueNW winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot. Wave detail: SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
WedSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Wed NightS winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
ThuSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Thu NightNE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.>