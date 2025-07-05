TodaySE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TonightSE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 17 seconds.
SunSE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds.
Sun NightS winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds.
MonS winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Mon NightS winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TueSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Tue NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WedNW winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Wed NightS winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.