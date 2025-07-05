TodaySE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TonightSE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 17 seconds.

SunSE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds.

Sun NightS winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds.

MonS winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

Mon NightS winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TueSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

Tue NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WedNW winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

Wed NightS winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

