Sat
N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NE early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
Sat Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds, becoming S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
Mon
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue
E winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.