Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely late in the evening. Showers likely in the late evening and early morning.
Mon
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
Wed
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu
S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon.
Thu Night
SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.