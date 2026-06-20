Today
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
Tonight
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun
W winds 5 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mon Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.
Tue
W winds 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Tue Night
NW winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
N winds 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.