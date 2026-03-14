Sat
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 3 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
Sat Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Sun
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Sun Night
SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Mon
S winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft in the afternoon. Showers.
Mon Night
S winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Showers.
Tue
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
Tue Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. winds and seas higher in and near tstms.