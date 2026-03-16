Small Craft Advisory until March 16, 10:00 AM EDT
Gale Warning in effect from March 16, 10:00 AM EDT until March 17, 01:00 AM EDT
Rest Of TonightSE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt late. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
MonS winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Mon NightS winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft after midnight. Wave detail: SE 11 ft at 10 seconds, becoming SE 9 ft at 10 seconds. Showers.
TueW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 10 seconds and W 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Tue NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 10 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.
WedN winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed NightSE winds 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
ThuSE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu NightS winds 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.