Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 33F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.