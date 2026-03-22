Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tonight
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Mon
N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 3 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
Mon Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Wed
S winds 5 kt, increasing to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.