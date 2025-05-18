Sun
W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 3 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Sun Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 5 seconds.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Wed
SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Wed Night
E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Showers.
Thu
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu Night
NW winds 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
