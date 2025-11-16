Today
SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft. Wave detail: NW 6 ft at 4 seconds and S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Tonight
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NW 6 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Wed
S winds 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.