Through 7 AmNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds.
TodayNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds.
TonightSE winds 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: N 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SunS winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Sun NightW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Rain likely in the evening.
MonNW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
Mon NightNE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TueSE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain.
Tue NightNW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Rain likely in the evening.
WedNW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed NightW winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.