Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Tonight
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
Sun
SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Mon
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds and NE 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
Mon Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NE 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
Tue
NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. A chance of showers.
Tue Night
NE winds 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed
NE winds 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft. A chance of showers.
Wed Night
NE winds 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. A chance of showers.