Today
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon
N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds and NE 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
Tue
NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 9 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Tue Night
NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft. Wave detail: NE 11 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
Wed
NE winds 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.
Wed Night
NE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu
NE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. A chance of showers.
Thu Night
NE winds 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.