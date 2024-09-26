MARINE FORECAST
Clouds will lower with showers likely Friday afternoon into the evening and visibility will be fair to poor. Winds will increase some from the East Friday afternoon into the evening. Winds will rise more on Saturday and turn to the East to NE. Some spotty showers are likely into the afternoon and evening.
ATLANTIC:
FRI: SE 7-13 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
SAT: E/NE 8-12 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
FRI: SE 5-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
SAT: E/NE 7-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
FRI: SE 5-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
SAT: E/NE 8-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.