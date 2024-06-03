Marine Forecast
Tuesday looks sunny with an East wind across the area. Look for good visibility on all area waters. Wednesday looks the same with a south wind but some scattered thundershowers will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening and some may be heavy.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: E 5-11 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: SE 7-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: E 5-11 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: SE 7-11 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: E 5-11 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
Wednesday: SE 7-14 knots. Seas: 1 ft.