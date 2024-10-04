MARINE FORECAST
Winds will turn to the NW behind a cool front Saturday afternoon. It will turn cooler and drier Saturday evening into Sunday. Clouds and winds will increase ahead of another cool front Sunday night. Look for excellent visibility Saturday and very good visibility Sunday becoming moderate Sunday night.
ATLANTIC:
SAT: NW 9-15 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
SUN: SE 4-8 knots becoming S 7-15 knots after dark. Seas: 3-5 ft.
MON: NW 7-15 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
SAT: NW 9-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
SUN: SE 4-8 knots becoming S 7-15 knots after dark. Seas: 1-2 ft.
MON: NW 7-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
SAT: NW 9-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
SUN: SE 4-8 knots becoming S 7-15 knots after dark. Seas: 1-3 ft.
MON: NW 7-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.