MARINE FORECAST
Thursday looks hotter and much more humid but we will see sunshine and no rain is expected. Friday will bring light winds with a few late day storms around. Visibility will be good on all area waters but winds may be strong near any storms that develop.
Atlantic:
Thursday: S 7-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Friday: SW 1-6 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Thursday: S 7-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Friday: SW 1-6 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Thursday: S 7-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Friday: SW 1-6 knots. Seas: 0 ft.