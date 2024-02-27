Marine Forecast

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this evening, increasing to 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt overnight through Wednesday morning. Gusts to 35 kt are expected Wednesday afternoon, before winds shift to the west and northwest late Wednesday afternoon and evening at 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually decrease late Wednesday night. Waves of around 2 to 5 feet are expected over the open waters. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST Wednesday. For the Gale Warning, from noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&