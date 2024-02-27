Marine Forecast
A Gale Warning is in effect for Wednesday and the winds will become quite strong ahead of a cold front. There will be rain showers Wednesday with a band of heavier rain in the late afternoon and evening as the front passes. The visibility will be poor and occasionally very poor Wednesday evening. Look for good to excellent visibility Thursday.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: Gale Warning. S 18-38 knots. Seas: 7-10 ft.
Thursday: NW 12-20 knots. Seas: 4-7 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: Gale Warning. S 18-36 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Thursday: NW 12-18 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: Gale Warning. S 17-36 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Thursday: NW 12-18 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.