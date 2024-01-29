Marine Forecast
Winds will turn to the East on Tuesday and diminish on all area waters. We should see some sunshine Tuesday but clouds will increase in the afternoon. Clouds will linger Wednesday as a low pressure system passes to our south but we will not likely see any precipitation.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: Small Craft Advisory. E 5-11 knots. Seas: 4-5 ft.
Wednesday: NE 5-8 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: Small Craft Advisory. E 5-11 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
Wednesday:NE 5-8 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: E 5-8 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Wednesday:NE 4-6 knots. Seas: 1 ft.