Marine Forecast
Winds will turn to the north Tuesday and become light and variable later. We will see some spotty showers around with variable cloud. Visibility will become fair in any showers but otherwise quite good. Skies will be sunny Wednesday with very good visibility and the air will be less humid.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: NE 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: SE 5 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: N 5-7 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: SE 5 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: N 5-7 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.