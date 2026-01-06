DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Mild temperatures have finally made a return to Delmarva!
We've had light southwest winds Tuesday that are ahead of a weak and dry cold front that will approach on Wednesday. Despite lots of cloud cover, temperatures have managed to rise into the seasonable mid to upper 40s near the coast to the mild mid 50s inland.
Ahead of Wednesday's cold front, winds from the southwest will shift to the northwest and become gusty at times. Despite the wind shift to the northwest, there won't be a cold air mass on the back side of this dry cold front, so we'll see temperatures climb into the low 60s.
Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next round of appreciable rainfall.
A low pressure system will pass to our north late Friday into Saturday. This will drape a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic for the first half of the weekend. In proximity to the boundary, we'll see scattered showers over Delmarva on Saturday. With temperature climbing into the mid 60s, I don't want to rule out possibly a rumble of thunder or two, but organized thunderstorms are not expected.
Then a secondary low develops along the front, and brings additional rain late Saturday into early Sunday.
Breezy conditions are expected Friday through the weekend.
Although this rain will fall on a weekend, it is welcome rainfall as Delmarva has been quite dry in the past several months.
More seasonable and breezy conditions return to Delmarva by next Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for January 13 - January 19.