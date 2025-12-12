DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Milder. Winds from the southwest 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Morning snow. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, with higher amounts north. Then clearing, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy, cold, and windy. Blowing snow possible. Highs in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs near 50°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
We're going to briefly see some milder temperatures on Delmarva before a quick snow event brings cold and blustery conditions.
High pressure built in during the day on Friday, keeping a weak clipper system well to our south, and setting us up for a clear and cold Friday night.
As the high slides to the east, winds will shift to the south, pushing a weak warm front up the East Coast. This will bring a day of milder (although still several degrees below normal) temperatures on Saturday, as clouds increase ahead of our next weather-maker.
Confidence is continuing to increase that a clipper system will bring some accumulating snowfall to Delmarva Sunday morning. Clipper systems don't typically have a lot of moisture, so we're not expecting blockbuster snowfall. But a few inches of accumulating snowfall is increasingly likely, mainly over the Maryland Midshore and Delaware. An inch or two is expected on the Lower Eastern Shore, with little to no accumulation expected at this time along the Atlantic Coast and over Accomack County.
The clipper system will clear out quickly and snow should taper off by Sunday afternoon as a bitterly cold air mass builds in.
Expect cold temperatures and gusty northwest winds late Sunday into Monday. Blowing snow could cause travel troubles into Monday.
Milder temperatures make a return by the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for December 19 - December 23.