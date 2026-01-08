DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Increasingly cloudy and breezy. Showers late. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mostly in the evening.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers ending in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
The forecast remains on track for mild temperatures and welcome rainfall through the first half of the upcoming weekend.
High clouds are overspreading Delmarva Thursday evening, a process that will continue through Friday as we get more humidity into the upper levels of the atmosphere.
Friday stays dry for most of the day, but I don't want to rule out a few showers developing in the afternoon and evening. It won't be a washout of a day, though. Highs will be quite mild, in the low to mid 60s.
Low pressure will pass to our north Friday night, and a cold front will sag down close to Delmarva before retreating back north as a warm front Saturday. A secondary, stronger low will develop along this front and also pass to our north.
Expect on-and-off scattered showers on Saturday, with the potential for even a few rumbles of thunder Saturday evening. We're not expecting strong thunderstorms at this time, but some heavier downpours could be possible at times.
Rain Saturday will overall be beneficial, with ½ to 1 inch of rain expected over the course of the day that will help alleviate the ongoing moderate drought situation over parts of Delmarva.
Showers will taper off Sunday morning as sunshine and chillier temperatures return to start next week.
Breezy conditions are expected Friday through the weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for January 15 - January 21.