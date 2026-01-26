Forecast Updated on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few flurries linger to start the day as conditions slowly improve all day long. Windy. Highs: 27-34 in the morning, temperatures crash all day. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 15-25.
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and COLD! Lows: 7-15. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind Chill Values will be below zero.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and COLD! Highs: 22-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph. Wind chill values: 15-25.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 4-15. Winds: W 5-20+ mph. Wind chill values will be below zero.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and COLD! Highs: 24-32. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light snow showers early in the day. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 10-20.
The blast of Arctic air begins to arrive across Delmarva during the morning hours and will stick around for much of the week ahead. I hope that you got rid of the leftover slush and snow before you went to bed last night because it is now a sheet of ice and will stay that way for the next several days as temperatures continue to tumble today. We have already seen our warmest temperatures overnight with many of us hovering around freezing. As the wind picks up this afternoon, it will bring that blast of cold air with it as daytime temperatures only reach the 20s. With the wind gusting at times over 40mph, the wind chill will be in the 10s. Overnight temperatures will hold in the low 10s for most tomorrow morning, but wind chill values dip below zero and have forced the Cold Air Advisory for tonight into tomorrow.
We will see a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s for highs with wind chill values in the 10s once again and more folks will see temperatures dip into the single digits for overnight temperatures on Wednesday morning as the wind does subside for a bit heading into Wednesday with highs in the 20s.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will bring a piece of energy across Delmarva that could spark up a few snow showers or flurries early in the day on Thursday. All this will do is squeeze out the moisture as even colder air comes to end the workweek with highs in the 10s and 20s for Thursday and Friday.
Signals are there for the weekend as the models suggest that the cold air will give and allow a new storm to form to our south and ride around the collapsing high pressure. Something we will pay attention to as we get close to the weekend. Looks like we will return to normal winter temperatures next week.