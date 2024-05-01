Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm southerly wind flow will return tomorrow, and temperatures will soar into the mid 80's again across the area. Cooler air will return Friday though,as an onshore flow returns with marine air covering the area. The weekend looks gray, breezy, and sometimes wet as a front stalls over the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 57-59°. Beaches 59°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84-86°. Beaches 73-78°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, and slightly cooler. Low 58°. Beaches 58°. Wind: Light NE.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Breezy near the coast. High 67-70°. Beaches 59-60°. Wind: E 11-16 mph. Winds on the beaches East 14-18 mph in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for a mild night, with lows near 57 degrees over much of Delmarva. Winds will be S at 3-8 mph with generally clear skies.
Thursday looks sunny and much warmer, with temperatures reaching the mid 80's again! Even the beaches may make low to mid 70's by afternoon. Winds will increase from the SW and reach 11-14 mph by the afternoon hours. We can expect temps. in the upper 50's by sunrise Friday.
Friday will not be as warm, with clouds increasing and onshore wind flow bringing the cool marine air back to the area. The temperatures will reach upper 60's inland, but stay near 60 degrees on the beaches. Winds will be from the east at 12-18 mph by afternoon. We will see temps. in the low/mid 50's by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range: Passing showers with mostly cloudy skies are likely Saturday as a weak front stalls over the area. Look for PM temps. around 63 degrees. Some sun, with a high near 69 degrees is expected Sunday but there will be more showers around. Monday looks milder with temps. reaching the mid 70's PM and even warmer air will arrive by Tuesday with temps. near 80 degrees.
The average low for early May is 49° and the high is 71°.