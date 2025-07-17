DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: A chance of thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Pop-up thunderstorms will remain the order of business through the upcoming weekend.
A frontal boundary washed out over Delmarva Wednesday night, and now, under persistent southwest flow, temperatures have climbed into the 90s in many locations.
With plenty of warm, humid air over the peninsula, we'll again have a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening as a weak upper disturbance transits the Mid-Atlantic. Downpours and lightning will be the primary threats, but with increased wind today, shear will be a little higher, and damaging wind gusts will be a little more likely with any storms this evening.
Another frontal boundary will sag south over Delmarva on Friday, which will interact with the warm and humid air and again trigger isolated to scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms, with the timing most likely Friday afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend before a high pressure ridge shifts to the west, and a trough shifts east toward New England. This will be a remarkable (and for many, a very welcome) change in our weather pattern as Delmarva will be under northwest flow, ushering in more comfortable air, with more reasonable afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with lower humidity.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for July 24 - July 30.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure off the Mississippi coast has a low, 10 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next two days. Confidence is decreasing that there will be any tropical development from this system, however longer range guidance is suggesting it will move inland and loop back to the Atlantic coast off of Florida, where it again could have a chance of development.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.