DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing late. Lows in the low to mid teens.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Welcome to the Weekend!
Our stretch of unseasonable cold is now within measurable distance of its end.
But we still have one more day left.
A weak, dry cold front will cross Delmarva Friday night bringing clouds early, but clearing after midnight. It will be one more very cold night as the clear skies later and light winds allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid teens.
High pressure briefly builds in Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures remain well below normal, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s.
As the high moves off shore, winds shift to the south and we'll see a return of more seasonable and reasonable temperatures on Sunday as we see our afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 40s.
Next week should be rather quiet in the weather department. A series of lows to the north, and some ridging to the south keep Delmarva in between any active weather. A series of cold fronts will cross Delmarva during the week, but they'll mainly be dry and won't come with much in the way of precipitation. We'll just see skies waffling back and forth between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures.
A little bit of colder weather is possible late in the week as a more potent cold front crosses the region.